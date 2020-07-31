Photographer Ahmad Khatiri honored at Italian competition

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Ahmad Khatiri has been awarded an honorable mention at a contest organized by the Gruppo Operativo Fotografico Ascoli Piceno – GOFAP (Ascoli Piceno Photographic Operational Group) in Italy.

Khatiri received the honor for his black and white photo named “Girl Flys in Prayer”, which depicts a little girl opening her arms like wings among a group of Muslims during a congregational prayer.

Italian photographers Cappuccini Gianfranco, Falsetto Massimiliano and Presta Antonio Salvatore won first, second and third prizes respectively.

Khatiri has participated in numerous photography competitions around the globe and won prizes in some of them.

In 2009, he won the UAFB gold medal at the 7th edition of the Romania Bucovina Mileniul III International Salon of Photographic Art.

In 2017, he won the FIAP Gold Medal for his single photo “Prayer and Mourning for the Martyrdom of Their Fathers in War Zones” at the Through the Viewfinder, an international photo contest that was held in Kragujevac, Serbia.

The Fifth International Photo Salon Plovdiv in Bulgaria awarded him a PSA honorable mention for his photo “Balance” in 2018.

The 2nd Danube Digital Circuit in Belarus also gave him a FIAP Honorable Mention for a photo named “Flying Harmony” in 2018.

Photo: “Girl Flys in Prayer” by Iranian photographer Ahmad Khatiri won an honorable mention at a contest organized by the Gruppo Operativo Fotografico Ascoli Piceno, Italy.

