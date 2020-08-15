Milak border crossing between Iran, Afghanistan reopened

TEHRAN - The Milak border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan was reopened following the signing of a border agreement between the two neighbors, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

The mentioned border crossing was closed and reopened several times in the past few weeks due to a strike by Afghan truckers and their blockade of the return route of Iranian trucks and the Iranian retaliation.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, the signing ceremony was attended by officials from both sides including the Acting Deputy Governor of Sistan-Baluchestan Province for Economic Affairs Madana Zanganeh, and the head of Milak Customs.

Milak border terminal was first reopened earlier this month after a week of closure and over 70 Iranian truckers returned to the country, however, Afghan truck drivers once again closed the crossing in Afghanistan's Nimruz Province and Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan Province, only a couple of days after it was reopened.

Milak is a village in Jahanabad Rural District, in the central district of Hirmand County, Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

