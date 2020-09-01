Tourism complex under construction in northwestern Iran

TEHRAN – A tourism complex is being built in the Aznav tourist area in Khalkhal city, the northwestern province of Ardebil.

With a budget of 10 billion rials (about $240,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials), the project is one of the six such complexes, which are to be built in the near future, a provincial tourism chief Adel Khalili announced on Tuesday.

In collaboration with the private sector, several tourism-related projects are being implemented in the region that is well-known for its mountains, springs, and gardens.

Back in July, the province’s tourism officials announced that the world’s longest suspension bridge with a length of 500 meters is being constructed in Aznav, which will come on stream in June 2021.

Earlier in April tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

In December 2019, provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi announced that seventeen tourism projects, worth 1,500 billion rials (some $35 million) would be inaugurated in the province in the near future.

Ha said that the objective to launch tourism projects in the province is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardebil as their prime destination.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/MG

