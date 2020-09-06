TEDPIX rises 5,847 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, climbed 5,847 points to 1.647 million on Sunday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 10.006 billion securities worth 115.938 trillion rials (about $2.76 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index rose 9,886 points while the second market’s index fell 10,865 points.

TEDPIX, which had dropped five percent to 1.631 million points at the end of the past Iranian week (ended on Friday), has come back to the growing trend in the current week, as it also gained 10,096 points on Saturday.

The index had also experienced a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

It should be mentioned that the index had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several days of drop in the past month.

