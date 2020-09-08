Ronaldo becomes second player to reach 100 international goals after Ali Daei

TEHRAN - Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals against Sweden in the Tuesday's Nations League and become just the second player to ever reach 100 international goals after Iranian forward Ali Daei who has scored 109 goals.

Ronaldo, 35, reached the milestone just before half-time, slamming home a free-kick from outside the box to score the game's first goal.

It wouldn't take long for Ronaldo to reach his 101st goal, as the forward added a second with a fine strike from outside the box in the 72nd minute.

Ronaldo's goal was also the 57th of his career from a direct free-kick and the 10th for Portugal.

At the age of 19, Ronaldo scored his first international goal at Euro 2004. He has gone on to pass the likes of Eusebio and Pauleta to become Portugal's all-time top goalscorer and has now more than doubled previous record-holder Pauleta, who netted 47 times for the Selecao.

On an individual level, Ronaldo has established himself as one of the game's all-time greats in a club career that has seen him represent Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

In addition to numerous trophies with his club sides, Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions.