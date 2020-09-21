Issuance of industrial unit establishment permits rises 40%

TEHRAN – According to the latest data released by Iran’s Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), 14,806 permits have been issued for establishing new industrial units in the country, which mark a 40.3-percent increase year on year.

The units for which the permits have been issued are expected to create jobs for 322,371 persons, IRNA reported.

As previously announced by the ministry, issuance of permits for setting up industrial units in Iran increased 16 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

Most of the issued permits were related to the food industries; and Semnan, Qom, and Khorasan Razavi were the provinces receiving the highest number of permits.

Last week, the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced that 670 idle industrial units have been revived throughout the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Making the remarks on the sidelines of visiting an industrial unit in the industrial park of the north-central Semnan city, Mohsen Salehinia reiterated, “Taking the especial condition of the production units into account, the ISIPO’s measures are in line with creating necessary infrastructure such as electricity and gas, and removing the lack of liquidity for these units and also creating cooperation with other organizations to this end.”

The official has said that providing liquidity is the main issue for many of the country’s production units, so based on the arrangements made, these units can receive part of their needed liquidity through bank facilities.

"Currently, the share of the country's production and industrial units in receiving bank facilities is about 31 percent and it is necessary to allocate a larger share of banking facilities to the country's production and industry," he added.

Given the position of production in the country's economy and employment, and the fact that production units are facing lack of liquidity to supply raw materials and equipment, it is necessary to increase their share of bank facilities up to at least 40 percent, Salehinia stressed.

The ISIPO head further said: "Despite all the limitations, we are currently witnessing an increase in production in some units, for example those active in the field of home appliances; also, according to the plans made and by solving the problems in the way of the production and industrial units, we will realize the motto of “Surge in Production” by the end of this year.”

Strengthening domestic production to achieve self-reliance is the most important program that Iran is following up in its industry sector in a bid to nullify the effects of the U.S. sanctions on its economy.

To this end, the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) has been named the year of “Surge in Production”, and all governmental bodies as well as the private sector are moving in line with the materialization of this motto.

Regarding its significant role in the realization of the mentioned goal, the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry has already defined its main programs for supporting the domestic production in the current year.

The ministry’s seven main axes of the surge in production are going to be pursued under 40 major programs.

In this regard, the development of industrial parks and supporting the units located in these areas is one of the major programs underway by the ministry.

While this program is being seriously pursued, lack of necessary infrastructure in the industrial parks is impeding their development, therefore, the creation of needed infrastructure in the industrial parks has been put on the agenda.

