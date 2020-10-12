Mali match a big test for Iran: Dragan Skocic

TEHRAN – Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic believes that the friendly match against Mali can be a big test for his team.

Iran will meet the African team on Tuesday in Antalya, Turkey. The Persians defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on Thursday in Tashkent thanks to goals from Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi.

Iran prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualification, when they sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

“The match against Mali will be a big test for our team. Mali are an African strong team like Nigeria and Senegal. Almost all of their players are members of the European teams,” Skocic said.

“We must challenge ourselves in the match against Malian players who have good physical strength. Our players are highly motivated for this match,” the Croat added.