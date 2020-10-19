Copper anode output rises 10% in H1

TEHRAN- Production of the copper anode in Iran has risen ten percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), from the same period of time in the previous year.

As reported, 179,536 tons of the product has been produced in the six-month period of this year, 12 percent more than the predicted figure, which was 159,681 tons.

Sarcheshmeh Copper Complex accounted for 117,094 tons of the total sum and Khatoonabad Copper Cathode Production Plant produced 62,442 tons of copper anode during the said period.

Copper anode output stood at 30,303 tons in the sixth month of this year, which was 30 percent higher than the figure of the past year’s same month.

Sarcheshmeh accounted for 19,716 tons of the output during the sixth month of the year.

Iran has seen its copper exports doubled in the past Iranian calendar year despite a series of bitter sanctions imposed by the United States aimed at hampering the Islamic Republic’s trade of lucrative metals.

