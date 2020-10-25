Nearly 400,000 tons of commodities traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on October 23), 398,846 tons of commodities valued at over $190 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 162,476 tons of various products worth close to $102 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 145,484 tons of steel, 8,700 tons of aluminum, 7,400 tons of copper, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates as well as 700 tons of zinc ingot were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 236,062 tons of different commodities with the total value of $91 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 55,000 tons of VB feed stock, 30,831 tons of bitumen, 63,568 tons of polymer products, 30,648 tons of chemical products, 43,500 tons of lube cut oil, 1,420 tons of insulation, 2,965 tons of base oil, 150 tons of argon as well as 8,000 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 308 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of the IME.

As previously reported, more than 3.585 million tons of commodities worth over $1.56 billion were traded at IME in September.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

In late April, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

