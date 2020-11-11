Asian qualifiers for World Cup to resume in March

TEHRAN - The dates for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 were approved by the AFC Competitions Committee at their third meeting for the 2019-2023 cycle, which was held online.

It was agreed that all the Asian Qualifiers Round 2 matches should be completed by June 15, 2021 with Match Day 7 and 8 in March 2021 and Match Day 9 and 10 in June 2021 with the Final Round of the Asian Qualifiers beginning in September 2021.

Iran will meet Hong Kong and Cambodia in March 2021 and face Bahrain and Iraq in June 2021.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

It was also agreed, in collaboration with FIFA, that the 10 match days of the Asian Qualifiers Final Round should be finished by the end of March 2022 with the Asian and Inter-Continental Play-offs proposed for the FIFA Window May/June in 2022. The Asian Play-off for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is proposed as a single match.