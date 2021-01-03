Commander Soleimani’s autobiography “I Feared Nothing” released

TEHRAN – Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s autobiography “I Feared Nothing” was released on Sunday.

The book was introduced on Sunday at IRIB International Conference Center during a special meeting attended by Martyr Soleimani’s daughter Zeinab, Academy of Persian Language and Literature director Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, IRIB Managing Director Abdolali Ali-Asgari and a number of cultural figures.

Zeinab said that her father wrote the book with his injured hand adding, “The book is an account of the life of a man from the heart of a remote village of Kerman [Province] who had recounted some parts of his simple and compelling life story for you before.

“This is the story of the transformation of a man who evolved from living as a shepherd into an exalted position as high as the sky. I would like to inform those people who saw him only in his army uniform how he had grown up, and ‘I Feared Nothing’ is a beginning of a great mission to know an awe-inspiring man.”

The ceremony went on with the unveiling of a note written for the book by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Leader had received a rough copy of the book from Zeinab during his recent meeting with Soleimani’s family.

“Whatever causes us to remember the dear martyr is really soothing and pleasant,” the Leader wrote in his note on December 27, 2020.

“Although he was highly acknowledged by God Who blessed him with a worldly reward due to his pure and exemplary behavior, we also have a duty [to him]. I have not read this book yet, but it seems to be a step in this direction.”

Photo: A poster for Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s autobiography “I Feared Nothing” and Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s note for the book.

