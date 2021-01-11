“Coup 53” comes to Iranian art houses

TEHRAN – Taqi Amirani’s acclaimed documentary “Coup 53” has gone on screen at the Art and Experience Cinemas, which are dedicated to screening art films.

The interested audience can also watch the co-production of Iran, the UK and the U.S. online on Hashure, an Iranian platform providing video on demand (VOD) service for films.

While making a documentary about the Anglo-American coup in Iran in 1953, Amirani and editor Walter Murch find an extraordinary and never before seen archive. Documents and 16mm footage recount this story in unprecedented detail, with explosive revelations about secrets hidden for 66 years. From a historical documentary about four days in August 1953, the film becomes a living investigation that exposes the roots of Iran’s volatile relationships with the United Kingdom and the USA.

The documentary received the audience award at the 14th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, last December.

The film has also been screened at several major international events, including the Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada, the 63rd BFI London Film Festival, and the 34th Annual Washington DC International Film Festival.

Photo: “Coup 53”, a documentary by Taqi Amirani.

