Where did the al-Sabireen Movement go?

For a long time, we have not heard any news about the al-Sabireen Movement. After Hamas blocked the activities of the faction in Gaza, the activists of the new resistance group had to disappear from the media space. But where could the supporters of the Martyr Shaqaqi retreat to?

The first thing that comes to mind is asylum in Iran. However, as a rule, only the leaders of the organization are granted asylum. Hisham Salem is the follower of the legendary Fathi Shaqaqi. The late doctor openly focused on Tehran and called for taking the example of the Islamic Republic. Shaqaqi's writings are filled with the inspiration of the Islamic Revolution and the call to continue the work of the great Khomeini throughout the Ummah. The leader of al-Sabireen calls for putting Shaqaqi's ideas into practice. being a supporter of Iran, it is logical if Hisham Salem will live in Iran.

Personally, I am much more interested in what happened to the al-Sabireen activists and representatives of the militant wing of the movement in Gaza. I allow several options.

1-return to the al-Quds Brigade (the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad).

2-work in the office of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba.

Explanation of the first point. The al-Sabireen movement was formed as a splinter faction of former members of the Palestinian Jihad who expressed disagreement with the official policy of the party and founded their own organization. It is reasonable to assume that those who wore military equipment and weapons in the ranks of the al-Quds Brigade did the same but in the ranks of al-Sabireen. Therefore, I assume that after the ban on the activities of the Hisham Salem fraction, representatives of the military wing returned to the al-Quds Brigade.

Explanation of the second point. Since al-Sabireen and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba have a similar ideology, it will not be difficult for them to unite for the sake of common work. Both organizations are supporters of the Islamic Revolution, and since Harakat al-Nujaba has opened an office in Gaza, representatives of al-Sabireen can easily integrate into the local Iraqi branch. A common ideology unites and creates a lot of opportunities for creativity and political tactics. Today al-Sabireen was in a difficult situation, al-Nujaba helped, tomorrow the Iraqis will need help, al-Sabireen will do everything necessary.

There is no doubt that the representatives of al-Sabireen did not curtail their activities, but only temporarily integrated into the ranks of friends. Therefore, we will hear more news from the followers of the cause of the Martyr Shaqaqi.

This article is purely my point of view, and I have not yet met people who would ask such a question.