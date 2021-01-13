Leader to deliver televised speech on Sunday

TEHRAN -- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will deliver a televised speech on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH).

Unlike previous years that the ceremony was held at the presence of people from all walks of life at Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyah, this year’s ceremony will be held without the participation of people due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement issued by Leader's Office on Wednesday.

The statement of the Leader’s Office says:

While expressing condolences on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH), please be informed that the mourning ceremony is not held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyah with the participation of people due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the need to observe health protocols and instructions.

AJ/PA