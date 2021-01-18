Bushehr wants UNESCO status for its historical texture

TEHRAN – The historical texture of southwestern Bushehr province holds the potential to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

However, before developing a dossier, the historical texture needs to be revived and restored properly, Mohammad-Hossein Arastuzadeh said on Monday.

Such places, which are usually significant tourist attractions as well, are meant to keep culture and customs alive around the world, the official added.

The historical texture of Bushehr is one of these unique areas and with the full cooperation of its residents and related organizations and departments, it would be qualified to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list in the future, he explained.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

