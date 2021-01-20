TEDPIX gains 33,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 33,230 points on Wednesday.

Over 5.967 billion securities worth 68.614 trillion rials (about $1.633 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index rose 28,633 points and the second market’s index increased 52,135 points.

TEDPIX had dropped 6.5 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index stood at 1.229 million points on January 15 (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Group, Social Security Investment Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the most widely followed indices.

Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand has recently said that the stock market is now on the right track and has reached a stage that can be trusted in terms of performance.

“Except for the peripheral variables that affect this market, we do not have a specific market disturbance”, the minister stated.

MA/MA