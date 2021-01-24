Landscaping project begins on Sheikh Safi ensemble

TEHRAN –A landscaping project has been commenced on the Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble and its surroundings in Ardebil, northwest Iran.

The project aims at altering the view and organizing the area around the historical complex, the provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi said on Sunday.

Back in September, the official announced that some 100 billion rials (about $2.3 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) have been allocated to a project for leveling of the surrounding area of the shrine.

The buildings around the complex have been purchased by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department and are being demolished to expand the area around the historical complex, he explained.

He also noted that after the project is carried out completely, the surrounding area will be open to the public.

Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble is a microcosm of Sufism where arrays of harmonious sun-scorched domes, well-preserved and richly-ornamented facades and interiors, and, above all, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility have all made a must-see stopover while traversing northwest Iran.

The ensemble is named after Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardebili (1253-1334), who was a Sufi philosopher and leader of Islamic mystic practices. It embodies the essence of Sufi traditions by having a microcosmic ‘city’, which embraces a mosque, a madrasa, a library, a cistern, a bathhouse, kitchens, a hospital, as well as religious houses amongst others. The place also boasts a remarkable collection of antique artifacts.

Developed between the early 16th century and the end of the 18th century, this place of spiritual retreat enjoys principal elements of traditional Iranian architecture to make the best use of existing space for accommodating a variety of functions.

ABU/MG

