Water, electricity projects worth $1.13b put into operation

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani, on Sunday, inaugurated 13 major water and electricity projects valued at 47.76 trillion rials (about $1.13 billion) in Kordestan and North Khorasan provinces through video conference.

Inaugurated in the 19th week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, 12 of the mentioned projects were put into operation in Kordestan province, while the other one was in North Khorasan.

The projects included the steam unit of a combined cycle power plant, a dam, a small-scale power plant, four power supply projects, two power line construction projects, two irrigation and drainage network projects, as well as two water and wastewater treatment plant projects.

A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020), during which the minister made several trips to various provinces for inaugurating over 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion).

Since the beginning of the second phase of the scheme in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020), every week several energy projects have gone operational across the country.

According to Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, in the second phase of the program 250 projects were going to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) of which so far 240 have gone operational.

