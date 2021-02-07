Khwarizmi Intl. Award announces winners

TEHRAN — The 34th Khwarizmi International Award ceremony was held in Tehran on Sunday, appreciating winners for their scientific achievements, IRIB reported.

The annual festival is an opportunity for both Iranian and foreign participants to put their scientific achievements on display. Khwarizmi International Award is dedicated to recognizing outstanding scientific achievements made by researchers, inventors, and innovators from all over the world.

The executive process of this festival in five competitive sections includes domestic projects, foreign projects, projects of Iranians living abroad, selected successful projects in national production, commercialized projects from the previous award winners, and special awards (to honor Iranian intellectuals and scientists).

Fields of participation included aerospace, civil engineering, materials and metallurgy, agriculture, natural resources, animal sciences and veterinary medicine, electrical and computer, mechanics, basic sciences, green technology, mechatronics, biotechnology and basic medical sciences, industry and technology management, medical sciences, chemical technology, information technology, and nanotechnology.

Some 202 domestic and 47 foreign projects from 26 countries had registered to participate in the festival.

Nine domestic and two foreign projects from China and Switzerland were selected as the winners of the 34th Khwarizmi International Festival.

Two foreign projects were selected from the chemical technologies section, metallurgical materials, and new energies; and among the national projects, one from the basic sciences group, two from the field of mechanics, three from the electrics and computer group, one from mechanics, one from materials and metallurgy, and an electrical and computer project were selected as the winners of the festival.

Khwarizmi International Award

According to Khwarizmi official website, in 1987, the leading Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST), affiliated with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, decided to institute an award, which acknowledges the Iranian outstanding achievements in the field of Science and Technology.

IROST proposed the creation of the Khwarizmi Award in memory of Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian Mathematician, and Astronomer (770-840 C.E).

The first session of the Khwarizmi Award, in 1987, called for Iranian nationals to present their outstanding contribution, invention, or innovation.

FB/MG



