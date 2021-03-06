“The Recess” star Mojan Kordi receives nomination at Living Skies festival

TEHRAN – Mojan Kordi, the star of the short drama “The Recess” directed by Navid Nikkhah-Azad, has been nominated for the best performance award at the 33rd Living Skies Student Film Festival in Canada.

She received the nomination for the portrayal of Sahar, a rebel who decides to run away from school, disguise herself and go to a football game.

The short film festival is organized every year in Regina, Saskatchewan, showcasing student work from all over the world.

Other nominees in the best performance category are Breeann DeHaven for her role in “Fine” by Lynette Piper from the University of Regina, Rosa Iranzo for her role in “Pleasure of Killing Bugs” by Leonardo Martinelli from Brazil, and Fan Ding Lun for his role in “Father’s Phone” by Yi Chia Fu from Taiwan.

The animated movie “Thinker” by Iranian director Mahdieh Raisi was also screened at the festival, however, it failed to receive a nomination.

John Graham, a multidisciplinary artist based in Saskatoon, Canada, Chinese-Canadian documentary director Weiye Su and Janet Perlman, a Montréal-based independent animation director, are the members of the jury.

Photo: Mojan Kordi acts in a scene from the short drama “The Recess” directed by Navid Nikkhah-Azad.

