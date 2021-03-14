TEDPIX climbs 15,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 15,763 points to 1,245 million on Sunday.

Over 9.669 billion securities worth 75.399 trillion rials (about $1.795 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index gained 13,362 points, and the second market’s index rose 25,573 points.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.206 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

Iranian Capital Market Analyst Soheil Kolahchi believes the stock market is not going to go through many ups and downs over the next six months and the market is expected to follow a stable trend.

“In the coming months, the market will not fall heavily, but we also can’t expect the index to enter an uptrend soon,” Kolahchi has recently told IRNA.

