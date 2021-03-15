Persepolis complete signing of Farshad Faraji

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team completed the signing of Padideh defender Farshad Faraji on Monday.

The 27-year-old defender has penned a 2.5-year deal with Persepolis.

Faraji is Persepolis’ third signing in the winter, as the Reds have already signed Mehdi Torabi and Shahriar Moghanlou.

Persepolis have signed him as Shoja Khalilzadeh’s replacement. Khalilzadeh joined Al Rayyan in late October.

Yayha Golmohammadi’s side are looking forward to win Iran Professional League title for the fifth time in a row.