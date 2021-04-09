Iranian filmmaker Majid Movasseghi on Visions du Reel jury

TEHRAN- Iranian filmmaker Majid Movasseghi has been selected again as a member of a jury for the Visions du Reel International Film Festival in Switzerland, the organizers have announced.

He along with three other filmmakers and scholars will judged movies selected to be screened in the Interreligious Section of the festival, which will be held in the Swiss city on Nyon from April 15 to 25.

Journalist Noemi Gradwohl, President Associate Professor of Religious Studies and Media Marie-Therese Mader and Writer and filmmaker Wilfried Meichtry, all from Switzerland, are other members of the jury.

A number of movies on religious topics will be competing in this section.

Movasseghi who is living in Switzerland, was also selected as a member of the jury for the Interreligious Section of the Visions du Reel International Film Festival in 2018.

He has earlier judged movies at the DOK Leipzig, a German festival for documentary and animated films, in 2019 and 2020.

The 22nd Videoex Experimental Film & Video Festival in Zurich, Switzerland, also selected Movasseghi as a member of its jury in 2020.

Over nine days, the Visions du Reel International Film Festival turns Nyon into a focal point at which several generations of filmmakers and artists from all over the world find a loyal audience on a voyage of discovery.

Recognized globally as one of the major festivals dedicated to non-fiction filmmaking, it presents a majority of films as world or international premieres and constitutes an essential platform for creation for the thousands of film professionals who meet there every year.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Majid Movasseghi in an undated photo.

MMS