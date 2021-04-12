Zigma8: Iranian Creative Advertising Agency Wins Among International Rivals

Going global is an ambition to which many Iranian businesses aspire, but being recognized globally is one that few achieve. Iran’s Zigma8 Advertising Agency—the only Iranian affiliate member of American Association of Advertising Agencies 4A’s and one of the most professional agencies for advertisement in Iran—not only achieved this, but did so with their globally-focused works.

The first of the two award-winning works, in itself won two awards: both for Experiential Marketing and Most Admired BTL Agency. The winning project was for Iran’s largest business forum to date — the Synergy Global Forum, held at Tehran’s Milad Tower. Zigma8 helped the organiser of this international event by engaging an audience of 70,000 followers and around 2,000 visitors for an event that staged many international speakers. Zigma8 used the occasion to flex its creative muscles by professing that traditional advertising is dead — using the event to provide unique experiences of digital and experiential advertising.

The second of the two award-winning works was for the category of Events & Promotion, and the winning project was for one of Iran’s leading aluminium can manufacturers, KACC. At the time of the project, KACC had received 50m USD international investment to expand its operations. Following this, the manufacturer approached Zigma8 to help launch its new facilities by hosting many high-level guests for an unforgettable ceremonial opening. Zigma8’s events team literally staged a production — using the occasion to provide a unique immersive, theatrical experience.

Zigma8’s Chief Creative Officer, Dr. Mir Damoon Mir, is no stranger to international awards, what with him being selected as a jury member for the New York Advertising Award Festival, the Effie Awards, PasAwards, and the Asian Leaders Awards. He told us that, “we always look to compete on the international stage, and provide our clients with world-class work, even at a local budget”. With his international experience and expertise he and his advertising agency have been able to able to assist many international clients with advertising in Iran and entering the country’s emerging market. In fact, this ability has recently been amplified by his agency being recognised as Top B2B Company in the Middle East, by the international networking group, Clutch.

As Zigma8 continue to achieve international recognition for their works, it is fair to say that Iran itself also emerges as a winner. Having the nation’s talent showcasing it’s works internationally is something we can all take pride in — winning on the international stage however, is something we can all revel in.