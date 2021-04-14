Iran’s “The Son” to compete in Moscow film festival

TEHRAN –Iranian director Nushin Meraji’s debut movie “The Son” will be screened in the main section of the 43rd edition of the Moscow International Film Festival.

The film is about forty-year-old Farid, who lives with his mother. He is very vulnerable and escapes loneliness, but in the meantime tries to prove himself independent and supportive of his mother.

However, her sudden death makes Farid frustrated. To escape from this unfamiliar situation, he clings to anyone he encounters outside home to make this loneliness bearable, but he does not know how to communicate and the situation gets worse each time.

The Son will be competing with 13 more movies including “Blue Heart” by Miguel Coyula from Cuba, “The Time of Indifference” by Leonardo Guerra Seragnoli from Italy, “The Inner Glow” by Andres Eduardo Rodriguez and Luis Alejandro Rodriguez from Venezuela, and “The Women” by Nobuteru Uchida from Japan.

Moscow International Film Festival is scheduled to be held in the Russian capital from April 22 to 29.

Photo: A scene from “The Son” by Iranian director Nushin Meraji

