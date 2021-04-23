Iranian artist among Sovereign Asian Art Prize finalists

TEHRAN –Iranian artist Mamali Shafahi is among the 30 finalists of the 2021 Sovereign Asian Art Prize, Honaronline reported on Friday.

Shafahi is competing with artists from India, Taiwan, the Philippines, Australia, South Korea, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China, Japan, Cambodia, and Hong Kong.

The Sovereign Asian Art Prize was launched in 2003 to increase the international exposure of artists in the region, whilst raising funds for programs that support disadvantaged children using expressive arts. Held annually, The Prize is now recognized as the most established and prestigious annual art award in Asia-Pacific.

The Prize invites mid-career contemporary artists, nominated by a board of independent art professionals, to each enter up to three artworks online. A judging panel comprised of world-class art experts shortlist the 30 best artworks from a range of digital images.

The shortlisted artworks are then exhibited in Hong Kong, where they are judged for a second time and voted on by the public.

The Grand Prize Winner receives $30,000, while the winner of the Public Vote Prize receives $1,000.

The shortlisted artworks, except for The Grand Prize-winning entry, are sold and proceeds are split evenly between the artists and the charity.

The 2021 winners will be announced on May 23.

ABU/MG

