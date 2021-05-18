National campaign to ease water stress in 4 provinces

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) will launch a campaign for the fourth time to solicit public donations to ease water stress in four drought-ridden provinces of the country.

The long-standing 20-year-old drought in the region is forcing many to have to provide their water from tank trucks delivering water to the areas.

The campaign, called Nazr-e Ab (literally meaning water donation), was launched three years ago, following the drought crisis in the southern and southeastern provinces of the country, with the aim of supplying fresh water to deprived areas with the help of the people and the IRCS.

The long-standing 20-year-old drought in the region is forcing many to have to provide their water from tank trucks delivering water to the areas. From June 22 to September 22 in drought-ridden provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Kerman, and Hormozgan, people can participate by donating bottled water, water tanks or cash, nationwide.

The campaign was first held in August 2018, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan which went into trouble after the Hamoun wetland drained and the rainless sky left many in dire need of drinking water.

Precipitation has decreased by 50 percent compared to last year, so this year the project will be implemented more vigorously, Mohammad Nasiri, head of the IRCS volunteer organization said, YJC reported on Tuesday.

The campaign has two main aspects; the first one centers on water supply issues including desalination of water, rehabilitation of qanats, improving wells and water quality, filtering and sanitation of reservoirs. And the second aspect focuses on health issues including health care services, free diagnosis, and etc., he explained.

Based on the latest data published by National Drought Warning and Monitoring Center affiliated to Iran’s Meteorological Organization, since the current crop year (September 23, 2020), South Khorasan has received 59.7 millimeters of rainfall while the long-term averages are 110.5 millimeters. Last year during the same period, 156.4 millimeters of precipitation reported. So that the province is short of rain compared to both last year and long-run.

Precipitation in Sistan-Baluchestan province decreased to 15.3 millimeters from 165.9 millimeters in the previous water year, demonstrating a 90.8 percent decline. The amount also dropped in comparison to the long-term average of 84.6 mm, being short of rain by 81.9 percent.

Hormozgan province also has not met the normal averages, receiving 20.3 millimeters of rain while it reported raining 303.3 millimeters in the previous water year, showing a 93.3 percent drop, while it also experienced rainfall shortage in comparison to the long-term mean by 93.3 percent.

Kerman also received low precipitation compared to both the long-term average and last year.

FB/MG