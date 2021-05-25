TEDPIX climbs after several days of drop

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 9,747 points to 1.105 million on Tuesday, after several days of fall.

As reported, 5.603 billion securities worth 42.983 trillion rials (about $1.023 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index increased 7,338 points, and the second market’s index rose 19,800 points.

Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s economic committee has said recently that the stock market is going to follow a positive trend in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

“[This year] the profits of major industries and influential companies in the capital market have been assessed positively, which is why the market will follow a positive trend this year,” Pour-Ebrahimi told IRIB.

The official said that part of the current negative trend in the market is due to psychological factors and the fact that people have lost their trust in the capital market.

