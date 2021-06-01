Wooden, stone handicrafts exhibit to be held near Tehran 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of wooden and handmade stone products is scheduled to be opened in Robat Karim, Tehran province on Saturday.

The exhibit will showcase artworks by 10 prominent local artisans in the fields of marquetry, woodturning, wood carving, traditional musical instruments, and precious and semi-precious stones, Robat Karim’s tourism chief has said.

The exhibit, which aims at providing the opportunity of direct sale for the artisans as well as promoting and developing the traditional arts in the region, will be running until June 11, at the historical caravanserai of Haj Kamal, Hamid Karimi said on Tuesday.

Online visitors can also explore the works that will be on show on the occasion of World Handicrafts Day, which takes place on June 10, the official added.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree”. And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts. Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, was, however, the main subject for the WCC assessment for the village.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/AFM