TEDPIX loses 8,200 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 8,823 points to 1.151 million on Wednesday.

Over 8.442 billion securities worth 62.22 trillion rials (about $1.481 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday. The first market’s index dropped 7,079 points, and the second market’s index fell 15,712 points.

TEDPIX gained 39,000 points, or 3.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.148 million points on Wednesday, June 2, (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Zar Macaron Industrial Company, Barkat Pharmaceutical Group, and Opal Kani Pars Company were the most widely followed indices.

MA/MA