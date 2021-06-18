Cov Pars to monthly produce 1m doses of vaccine

TEHRAN – One million doses of “Razi Cov Pars” vaccine will be produced each month as of September, deputy head of the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute has announced.

Razi Cov Pars is the second Iranian-made vaccine that started the clinical trial on February 27.

Developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, the vaccine is protein-based, which employs recombinant versions of the spike protein and tutors the immune system against the virus by producing antibodies.

The vaccine is developed in 3 doses, the first two doses are injectable and the third dose is intranasal. The second dose of the vaccine will be injected into the volunteers 21 days later and the third dose will be inhaled 51 days later.

The first phase of the vaccine was performed on 133 people, the second phase also started on May 28 by being administrated to 500 people, which has so far been performed on 190 volunteers.

The mass production will start with a capacity of 1 million doses per month, which will be launched at the same time as the immunogenicity and effectiveness of the vaccine are confirmed.

One million doses of vaccine imported

Iran received 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, IRNA reported.

Imported through consultation conducted by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), the vaccines were handed over to the Ministry of Health.

However, the report did not mention the brand of vaccines and their manufacturer.

Since mid-February, 6,847,800 doses of the corona vaccine have been imported into the country.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 started on Iranian citizens with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine on February 9.

While Iran continues efforts to mass-produce local candidates, several foreign vaccines have already been imported and others are expected soon.

Homegrown vaccines

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by researchers at the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, which has received the license for public use on June 14.

The vaccine was unveiled on December 29, 2020, and started to be mass-produced on March 29.

Iran has also successfully completed the first phase of the human trial for Fakhra vaccine, the third domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, named after nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh (he was assassinated in November 2020 near Tehran), that was unveiled and started the clinical trial on March 16.

The second phase of Fakhra vaccine’s human trial started on June 9 by being injected into 500 volunteers.

“Osvid-19”, the fourth domestic vaccine produced by Osvah Pharmaceutical Company is also undergoing human trials, which will also be available in early September.

On May 24, the first coronavirus vaccine made by the private sector in Iran succeeded in receiving the code of ethics and entered the phase of clinical studies.

FB/MG

