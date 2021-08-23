Over 26,000 Iranians donate blood on Tasua, Ashura

TEHRAN – A total of 26,504 Iranians donated blood under a national campaign during Tasua and Ashura (the ninth and tenth days of the month of Muharram), Bashir Haji-Beigi, spokesman for the Blood Transfusion Organization announced on Monday.

Launched for forty days since Tasua, the campaign is held annually to elicit people’s participation in providing the country’s need for blood.

Compared to the same period last year, Yazd province with 79 percent growth in blood donation is the top province and then Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province with 48 percent growth ranks the second, he added.

Over 2.1m Iranians donate blood per year

Blood donation in Iran has long been done voluntarily as over 2.1 million Iranians donate blood annually, Haji-Beigi said on June 14.

There are currently 178 blood donation centers in the country, with Fars, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Tehran, and Mazandaran provinces having the largest number of blood donation centers, he stated.

Highest blood donation in Eastern Mediterranean

While blood donation in 70 countries still depends on replacement or paid donors, Iran is the first country in the region that has enjoyed voluntary blood donation by 100 percent since 2007.

More than 85 percent of all donated blood worldwide is used to produce blood products, while the rate is 65 percent in Eastern Mediterranean countries. Iran ranks among the highest-income countries in terms of converting more than 97 percent of the blood donated by people to plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMP).

Only 55 of 171 countries produce PDMP through the fractionation of plasma collected in the reporting country. A total of 90 countries reported that all PDMP are imported, 16 countries reported that no PDMP was used during the reporting period, and 10 countries did not respond to the question, according to WHO.

Iran currently has the highest blood donation rate in the Eastern Mediterranean region so that out of 9.9 million blood donation units in this region, more than two million belongs to Iran.

Also, the index of blood donation is 25 per 1,000 populations, while in the member states of the Eastern Mediterranean region, this number is 14.9 per 1000.

FB/MG

