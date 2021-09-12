Iran ease past Hong Kong in Asian Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran eased past Hong Kong in straight sets (25-12, 25-18,25-19 ) in their opening match of the 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championships on Sunday.

Behrouz Ataei’s men will meet Thailand and Pakistan in Pool B on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The 21st edition features 16 teams comprising hosts Japan, India, Qatar and Bahrain in Pool A and reigning champions Iran, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong China in Pool B. Pool C consists of Australia, China, Uzbekistan and Kuwait, with Korea, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia in Pool D.

As of September 6, 2021, world No.10 Japan are the Asian team with the best world ranking, followed respectively by Iran (11), Korea (21), Qatar (27), China (29), Australia (30), Chinese Taipei (32), Thailand (39), Pakistan (52) and Kazakhstan (58).

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship will be held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the teams vie for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.