Iran advance to Asian Volleyball Championship semis

TEHRAN – Iran eased past Chinese Taipei in straight sets (25–10, 25–23, 25–11) to book a place in the semifinals of the 2021 Asian Volleyball Championship on Friday.

Behrouz Artaei’s men will play Pool E’s second team in the stage.

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship is being held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the teams vie for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.