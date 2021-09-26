Arbaeen, a paradise on earth

TEHRAN- The Great March of Arbaeen, the largest human congregation in history, is a phenomenon that has recently become known to the Western world through the media. This march, which lasts three days and two nights on an 80-kilometre route between Najaf and Karbala, Iraq, takes place every year in the month of Safar in the lunar calendar. More than 20 million people of almost 60 nationalities participate in this congregation.

Hosting this large number of pilgrims is undoubtedly an enormous responsibility. All visitors are provided with food, medical services, and accommodation free of charge. During the Arbaeen march, more than 700 million meals are distributed to the pilgrims by thousands of volunteers.

The Great Arbaeen march has become an inimitable school of ethics and a banner for the defense of human rights. Moreover, the tragedy of Ashura, which took place in Karbala 1400 years ago, is today an inter-religious meeting point. People of all faiths visit the shrine of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) and pray for the healing of the sick and intercession for their needs.

Shiite Islam in Latin America had its beginnings around 30 years ago. With the arrival of immigrants from various Arab countries and Iranians, many native Spanish speakers began to recognize the presence of practice different from what they were used to see. With the passage of time and thanks to the joint work of several brothers and sisters, the flame of fervent love for Imam Hussain ibn Ali (peace be upon him) has been spreading.

Today it is common to see men, women and children in Islamic centers commemorating different ceremonies in honor of the Lord of Martyrs. For this reason, it is incumbent upon all followers of Ahlul-Bayt (peace be upon them) to promote the legacy of the epic of the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of God be upon him).

‘Editorial el Faro Internacional’ presents to its readers this publication in Spanish to bring the Spanish-speaking community closer to the march of Arbaeen. The book ARBAIN, EL PARAÍSO EN LA TIERRA (ARBAEEN, A PARADISE ON EARTH) contains exclusive, high-resolution images by international photographers, which vividly illustrate this historic event.

