IME’s weekly value of trade up 54%

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 2.243 million tons of commodities worth $681 million was traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), showing 54 percent rise in terms of value.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange experienced trade of 1.874 million tons of commodities valued at more than $459 million on its metals and mineral trading floor.

Commodities sold on this floor included 1,000,044 tons of cement, 526,182 tons of steel, 260,000 tons of iron ore, 27,000 tons of sponge iron, 7,900 tons of zinc, 4,710 tons of aluminum, 4,370 tons of copper, 280 tons of molybdenum sulfur, 30 tons of precious metals concentrate and 2 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 364,994 tons of commodities worth more than $219 million.

The IME's customers purchased on this floor 108,011 tons of bitumen, 98,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 75,942 tons of polymeric products, 42,000 tons of lube cut, 38,365 tons of chemicals, 3,320 tons of base oil, 248 tons of insulation and 860 tons of sulfur.

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 4,262 tons of commodities traded on it.

As previously reported, 7.222 million tons of commodities worth $2.008 billion was traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange during the past Iranian calendar month (September 23-October 22).

Within this month, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 5.541 million tons of commodities valued at $1.096 billion.

Commodities sold on this floor included 1.226 million tons of steel, 3.993 million tons of cement, 26,445 tons of copper, 580 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 69 tons of precious metals concentrate, 23,940 tons of aluminum, 215,000 tons of iron ore, 21,870 tons of zinc, 2,000 tons of coke, 49,000 tons of sponge iron and 67 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor trade of more than 1.65 million tons of commodities worth $885 million.

The IME's customers purchased on this floor 419,796 tons of bitumen, 328,872 tons of polymeric products, 140,451 tons of chemicals, 13,955 tons of slops wax and 501,000 tons of vacuum bottom.

It's worth noting that the IME's agricultural trading floor played host to trading 1,300 kg of saffron within this month.

Last but not least was the IME's side market which was a platform to trade 30,860 tons of various types of commodities in this month.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) rose 108 percent compared to the preceding year.

During the past year, about 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $83.5 billion) worth of commodities were traded at the mentioned market.

In the past year, several new records were achieved in terms of the volume and value of transactions in the mentioned market’s various floors including the industrial, petroleum, and petrochemical floors.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA