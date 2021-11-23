Iran, Vietnam to expand technological cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Vietnam will enhance scientific and technological cooperation, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Hossein Salar-Amoli, head of the international scientific cooperation center of the Ministry of Science in a meeting with Nguyen Manh Hien, Ambassador of Vietnam to Iran, discussed expanded cooperation in academic and scientific fields.

The Iranian official stated that a number of Vietnamese universities, including the National University of Hanoi, Ton Duc Thang University, and several others, ranked in the world scientific rankings. While 40 Iranian universities have also been included. Therefore, the chancellors of the top universities are invited to attend a meeting to develop academic cooperation.

Hong Thach also for his part expressed readiness for enhanced cooperation and emphasized that we will convey and support all the issues raised in this meeting to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education, Science, and Technology.

Iranian universities making progress

Most recently, fifteen universities from Iran have been listed among the best institutions worldwide, by the U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings 2022.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

