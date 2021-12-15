Canada apologizes to its own military amid sexual misconduct

TEHRAN - The Canadian government has issued an apology for widespread sexual misconduct in the country’s military, saying Ottawa has failed to protect its own soldiers. The apology was part of the settlement of a lawsuit filed against the government on behalf of almost 19,000 both serving and retired members of the army, as well as civilian defense workers.

Defense minister Anita Anand says "I am apologizing to you on behalf of the government of Canada. We must acknowledge the pain and trauma that so many have endured because the very institution charged with protecting and defending our country has not always protected and defended its own members”.

The statement of remorse comes after several senior officers faced sexual misconduct investigations, including the former chief of the defense staff Jonathan Vance, who tried to obstruct the probe. The serving Chief of the Defense Staff, General Wayne Eyre, noted in his remarks that among soldiers, "trust can mean the difference between life and death. And we betrayed that trust." A former prosecutor with the International Criminal Tribunal has been brought into Ottawa, to help clean up a disastrous culture of sexual assault and sexual harassment. The prosecutor has recommended that investigations and prosecutions in the military be handed over to civilian authorities because of "serious mistrust in the military justice system."