TEDPIX climbs 40,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 40,652 points to 1.359 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 5.534 billion securities worth 43.65 trillion rials (about $150.517 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 34,305 points and the second market’s index gained 67,655 points.

TEDPIX lost 56,000 points (4.3 percent) to 1.293 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

As stated by a capital market analyst, the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (begins on March 21, 2022) indicates that the government has a more positive view on the market for the upcoming year.

According to Peyman Hadadi, the allocation of a separate budget for the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund shows that the government is taking the necessary measures to provide stronger support for the market and to ensure its growth in the future.

“The allocation of a budget line for the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund is considered one of the most important points of the [Iranian calendar year] 1401 budget bill,” Hadadi said.

MA/MA