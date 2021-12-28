Zanjan exhibit to showcase traditional crafts, arts

TEHRAN –An exhibition of Iranian handicrafts and traditional arts is scheduled to open to the public in Zanjan on January 11, 2022, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Artisans and crafters from all over the country have been invited to take part in the four-day sales exhibition, Amir Arjmand said on Tuesday.

“Holding such handicraft exhibitions aims to promote Iranian and Islamic culture and arts, and thwart the influence of foreign culture,” the official added.

The exhibit also aims at improving the quality of products, creating healthy competition between handicraft artists, and developing a suitable system for supplying and marketing handmade products, he noted.

Organized by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, the exhibit will be held

following strict health protocols and social distancing rules, he explained.

Zanjan is known for exquisite handmade products including knives, Giveh (a kind of traditional footwear), copper dishes, and filigree.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

