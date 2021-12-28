Iran coach Irandoost looks for AFC Women's Asian Cup knockout stage

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s football team head coach Maryam Irandoost says that they want to book a place at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup knockout stage.

Iran are in Group A along with India, China and Chinese Taipei.

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will serve as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (Regulations Article 4.6), in which Australia already qualified automatically as a co-host. Five teams will qualify directly for the World Cup via the knockout stage (including play-offs for fifth place or possibly sixth place), and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

“We know how strong our rivals are in Group A but we also know how powerful we are. We open the campaign with a match against hosts India on Jan 20 and it will definitely be a tough match. Our second match will be against China who are the most decorated Asian team. China Taipei are also a powerful team,” Irandoost said.

Iran football team were supposed to hold a 10-day training camp in Charleroi, Belgium but the camp was canceled. The women’s football team will hold a 10-day camp in Kish Island prior to the Asian Cup.

“We failed to arrange a single friendly match for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup despite sending invitation to 14 countries. They didn’t accept our request since Iran’s women’s football team are not a strong team but I believe in my girls and we are looking for a place at the competition’s knockout stage,” she added.