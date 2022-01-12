Reza Darvish appointed Persepolis general manager

TEHRAN – Reza Darvish was named as general manager of Persepolis football club by head of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Hamid Sajadi.

Persepolis were without a general manager since September, when Jafar Samiei stepped down from his role as the team’s GM.

On Tuesday, Majid Sadri, who was serving as Persepolis’ acting general manager, announced his retirement from his role.

Darvish has previously worked as general manager of Saipa football club.

Persepolis, arguably the most popular Iranian football team, have been expelled from the 2022 AFC Champions League due to non-compliance of their obligations to the AFC’s club licensing rules.

Persepolis are owned by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.