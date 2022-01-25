TEDPIX loses 26,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 26,661 points to 1.208 million on Tuesday.

Over 6.345 billion securities worth 36.491 trillion rials (about $125.83 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 22,468 points, and the second market’s index dropped 44,591 points.

TEDPIX lost 55,000 points (4.3 percent) to 1.279 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Tehran Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Company were the most widely followed ones.

The government has applied several new changes in the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (begins on March 21, 2022) which according to experts and analysts will ensure the stock market’s stability and growth in the coming years, IRNA reported.

