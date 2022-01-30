TEDPIX climbs 25,000 points to Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 25,579 points to 1.284 million on Sunday.

Over 5.639 billion securities worth 39.531 trillion rials (about $136.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 23,435 points, and the second market’s index gained 36,978 points.

TEDPIX lost 50,000 points (four percent) to 1.229 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Company were the most widely followed ones.

The government has applied several new changes in the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (begins on March 21, 2022) which according to experts and analysts will ensure the stock market’s stability and growth in the coming years.

Reducing taxes on production units active in the stock market, strengthening the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund, eliminating subsidized foreign currency allocations, and stabilizing the ownership interest of the mines are some of the measures considered in the budget bill to support the capital market.

