Export from Qom province rises over 100%

TEHRAN – The value of export from Qom province rose 103 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Esfandiyar Darikvandi, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department, said that 230,000 tons of commodities worth $232 million were exported from the province in the ten-month period, showing 134 percent growth in terms of weight as well.

He named Iraq, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan as the main export destinations and lead, hydrocarbons, copper wire, granules, shoes and sandals as the major exported items.

As previously announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 38 percent during the first 10 months of the current year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Alireza Moghadasi said Iran exported over 100 million tons of non-oil products worth $38.763 billion in the mentioned period.

According to the official, the weight of exports in the mentioned period also grew by seven percent in comparison to the figure for the previous fiscal year’s same 10 months.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, and Turkey during the said 10 months.

The IRICA head further announced that the Islamic Republic imported 33 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $41.473 billion in the mentioned period, with a 34-percent growth in value and a 17-percent rise in weight, year on year.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the said period, followed by China, Turkey, Germany, and Switzerland, he stated.

According to the official, out of the total non-oil goods imported into the country in the first 10 months of this year, 25 million tons worth $15 billion were basic goods, which indicates an increase of 26 percent in weight and 56 percent in value, year on year.

Moghadasi noted that currently about five million tons of commodities are stored at the country’s customs for which the clearance procedures will be carried out soon.

“There are 160 customs active in the country, and this number is increasing with the creation of new free zones and economic areas,” he added.

IRICA has previously announced that the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the past Iranian calendar year.

MA/MA