Iran-China trade reaches $14.8b in 2021

TEHRAN- The value of Iran-China non-oil trade stood at $14.8 billion in 2021, according to the data released by China’s customs administration.

The value of trade between the two countries during January-December 2021 declined by less than one percent in comparison to 2020 in which the figure was reported to be $14.9 billion, Tasnim news agency reported.

Based on the mentioned data, China's imports from Iran in 2021 grew by more than one percent compared to the previous year and reached $6.5 billion. China had imported $6.4 billion worth of goods from Iran in 2020.

However, China's exports to Iran in January-December 2021 fell by about two percent to $8.3 billion from $8.5 billion in the previous year.

Iran mainly exports foodstuff and agricultural products to China while importing machinery and industrial raw materials, medical equipment, fabrics, and auto parts.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

