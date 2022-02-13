First agritourism farm makes debut in Ramian

TEHRAN- On Thursday, the first-ever agritourism farm was inaugurated in Ramian county, northern Golestan province, to mark the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which is known as the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (this year from February 1 to 11), the provincial tourism chief has announced.

A budget of 160 billion rials ($608,000) has been allocated to the project, which has generated five job opportunities, Rahman Farmani said, CHTN reported on Sunday.

Covering an area of one hectare, the complex includes a reception hall with a capacity of 20 people, fruit trees, a medicinal plant garden, and a daffodil farm, the official added.

Farm tourism contributes to rural development, agricultural prosperity, job creation, and recreational opportunities for domestic and foreign tourists, he explained.

Agritourism and nature-tourism enterprises might include outdoor recreation (fishing, hunting, wildlife study, horseback riding), educational experiences (cannery tours, cooking classes, or tea or coffee tasting), entertainment (harvest festivals or barn dances), hospitality services (farm stays, guided tours, or outfitter services), and on-farm direct sales (u-pick operations or roadside stands).

It is a relatively new branch of the travel industry in which tourists stay with local people in rural areas. Farm/ranch recreation refers to activities conducted on private agricultural lands, which might include fee-hunting and fishing, overnight stays, educational activities, etc.

Experts believe that in addition to the customer services jobs, agritourism pays special attention to the production sector, saying agricultural tourism is much more important and practical than other branches of tourism because it creates a new chain and diversity in the field of production and services.

Agritourism is a subset of a larger industry called rural tourism that includes resorts, off-site farmers' markets, non-profit agricultural tours, and other leisure and hospitality businesses that attract visitors to the countryside.

