“Noora” vaccine produces strong neutralizing antibodies: study

TEHRAN – The results of the first and second phases of the clinical trial showed that “Noora” vaccine produces very strong neutralizing antibodies against coronavirus.

Developed and produced by Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, affiliated with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Noora is a recombinant protein vaccine.

The studies show that a suitable immunity is provided to the candidates in the first phase of the clinical trial for up to four months.

According to the research team of Noora, it is one of the most suitable vaccines for the third jab, which has high effectiveness of about 90 percent and produces a high amount of antibodies.

The current monthly production capacity of the vaccine is about three million doses.

Domestically-made vaccines

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said five coronavirus vaccines have been so far produced domestically.

Made by researchers at the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, COVIRAN BARKAT was unveiled on December 29, 2020, and received the license for public use on June 14.

It proved effective against Indian strain, according to Hojjat Niki-Maleki, head of the information center of Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam.

Developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, Razi Cov Pars is the second Iranian-made vaccine that started the clinical trial on February 27.

Moreover, the Iranian-Australian Spikogen vaccine and Pastu Covac, developed jointly by the Pasteur Institute of Iran and Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute, are other vaccines, which have received the emergency use license.

Iran is one of the few countries that has all vaccine production platforms, Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, said in June 2021.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Iran Jaffar Hussain said in September 2021 that the Organization was collecting the necessary information for the registration and certification of Iranian-made coronavirus vaccines.

FB/MG