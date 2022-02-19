Iran midfielder Ezatolahi misses Korea, Lebanon matches

TEHRAN – Iran international midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi will miss two matches against Korea Republic and Lebanon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Ezatolahi, who currently plays for Qatar Stars League club Al Gharafa on loan from Danish Superliga club Vejle Boldklub, sustained ligament damage to his ankle in the match against Al Kharaitiyat on Wednesday.

Ezatolahi will miss match against Korea Republic slated for March 24 in Seoul and match against Lebanon in Tehran five days later.

He is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.