IPL: Esteghlal move six points clear at top

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team moved six points clear at top of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Esteghlal earned a late 2-1 win over Gol Gohar in Tehran thanks to a brace from Kevin Yamga at the Azadi Stadium.

Gol Gohar winger Saeid Sadeghi missed his penalty in the 43rd minute but Yamga converted from the spot just before the interval.

Gol Gohar striker Morteza Tabrizi equalized the match in the 54th minute.

With one minute left, the French forward scored the winner from the penalty spot after the referee showed the spot due to Gol Gohar player’s handball into the area.

Persepolis suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Sanat Naft. Mohammadreza Ghobeishavi opened the hosts’ first goal just seven minutes into the match and Mahmoud Motlaghzadeh made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 69th minute.

In Mashhad, struggling teams Padideh and Tractor shared the spoils in a goalless draw, In Rafsanjan, Mes were held to a goalless draw by Naft Masjed Soleyman.

In Tehran, Paykan suffered a 1-0 loss against Nassaji.

Aluminum lost to Havadar 1-0 in Arak.

Sepahan defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-0 in Isfahan.

And Foolad suffered a late 2-1 loss against Zob Ahan in Ahvaz.

Esteghlal remain top of the table with 51 points, six points above Persepolis.